Miami police: Officers shot man behind wheel after he struck 2 women with minivan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police officers responded to a Miami-Dade home on Tuesday afternoon and came upon a dramatic and dangerous situation.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard what started an argument.

Police said they responded to a domestic violence call from a woman along the 100 block of Northwest 64th Street and found a chaotic scene.

“Officers arrived and observed a house on fire,” said Miami Police Asst. Chief Cherise Gause.

They showed up and saw the flames inside a home and a man in a minivan.

“Officers then observed the suspect, who was driving a black van, strike the female victim with his vehicle,” said Gause. “The suspect’s actions led to two of our officers discharging their firearms.”

Officers said the man was struck by police gunfire after he ran over two woman, both of whom survived and were taken to a hospital.

The man behind the wheel of the van also survived after being shot by police and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Detectives have yet to confirm the relationship between the woman and the man who ran her over.

Authorities said the man’s gunshot wounds are not life threatening.

One of the woman who was struck by the van sustained a leg injury.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is customary with police-involved shootings.