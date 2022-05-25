Tri-Rail and Amtrak trains not running on South Florida Rail Corridor due to down system

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Train service on the South Florida Rail Corridor is currently not happening due to a down dispatching system.

According to officials, the system went down around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

That halted all railroad tenants using the corridor, which include Tri-Rail, Amtrak and CSX freight trains.

Officials are working to identify the cause and find a solution but, in the meantime, trains are expected to be out of service on Wednesday and until further notice, according to the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority.