Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Davie

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in Davie.

DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:40 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 84 and Nob Hill Road.

Davie police said a vehicle was heading north on Nob Hill Road when it struck the cyclist, who was crossing east on State Road 84.

The driver remained at the scene and is in contact with detectives, authorities said.

Police said the cyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he or she died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

It’s still unclear who was at fault in the crash.