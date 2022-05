Sky 10 hovers over a brush fire that is burning Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A brush fire erupted Thursday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews initially responded to the fire in the area of Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street, but said Florida Forestry crews have since taken over.

Sky 10 was above the fire around 6:30 a.m.

It didn’t appear to be too large at the time, but authorities have not yet confirmed exactly how many acres have burned so far.

The cause of the fire is also unclear at this time.