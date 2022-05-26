First responder learns daughter was Texas school shooting victim

Angel Garza said through tears Wednesday while holding a picture of his daughter, Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children who died during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Texas.
The world watched the heartbroken father tell CNN’s Anderson Cooper how he learned she was a victim. He works as a med aide and a dispatcher sent him to her school.
“One little girl was just covered in blood head to toe. Like, I thought she was injured. I asked her what was wrong and she said, she is OK. She was hysterical saying that they shot her best friend. They killed her best friend and she is not breathing. She was trying to call the cops and I asked the little girl the name ... and she said, Amerie.”
His daughter had just turned 10 years old on May 10. Since she had been asking for a cell phone and her parents finally got her one. Two students in her classroom told her father she used it to try to call 911 when Salvador Ramos walked into her classroom armed with an AR-15 on Tuesday.
A friend of Amerie’s mother, Kimberly Garcia, set up a GoFundMe page.
“She received an award yesterday for honor roll just before the shooting occurred,” she wrote. “She was so smart and such a good child. Amerie is known for being a hero and trying to call 911 before the shooter took her life.”
Ramos also killed Amerie’s two teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. They had given her an Honor Roll certificate a day before the murders.