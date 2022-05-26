First responder learns daughter was Texas school shooting victim

Amerie Jo Garza, 10, is one of the 19 Robb Elementary School students killed in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

“How do you look at this girl and shoot her?”

Angel Garza said through tears Wednesday while holding a picture of his daughter, Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children who died during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Texas.

The world watched the heartbroken father tell CNN’s Anderson Cooper how he learned she was a victim. He works as a med aide and a dispatcher sent him to her school.

“One little girl was just covered in blood head to toe. Like, I thought she was injured. I asked her what was wrong and she said, she is OK. She was hysterical saying that they shot her best friend. They killed her best friend and she is not breathing. She was trying to call the cops and I asked the little girl the name ... and she said, Amerie.”

“How do you look at this girl and shoot her?” Angel Garza said through tears while holding a picture of his daughter Amerie Jo Garza, one of the 19 children who died during the Robb Elementary School massacre in Texas.

His daughter had just turned 10 years old on May 10. Since she had been asking for a cell phone and her parents finally got her one. Two students in her classroom told her father she used it to try to call 911 when Salvador Ramos walked into her classroom armed with an AR-15 on Tuesday.

Ad

A friend of Amerie’s mother, Kimberly Garcia, set up a GoFundMe page.

“She received an award yesterday for honor roll just before the shooting occurred,” she wrote. “She was so smart and such a good child. Amerie is known for being a hero and trying to call 911 before the shooter took her life.”

Ramos also killed Amerie’s two teachers, Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. They had given her an Honor Roll certificate a day before the murders.

Complete coverage

An 18-year-old shooter killed 19 children and two teachers on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. (KSAT)

A state trooper escorts a group of family onto the campus of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Two Texas Troopers light a candle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing several fourth-graders and their teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People mourn outside of the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Getty Images)

People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed before the gunman was fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

People react outside the Civic Center following a deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People react outside the Ssgt. Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, where students were transported from Robb Elementary School after a mass shooting on May 24, 2022. (Reuters/Marco Bello)