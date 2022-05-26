Florida cruise line employee accused of sexually exploiting girl he met on ship

FORT PIERCE, Fla. – A Florida cruise line employee faces federal charges after prosecutors say he enticed an underage girl he met on a cruise into having sex with him and recording it.

38-year-old Daniel Scott Crow, of Stuart, could face life in prison on charges of enticing a minor and producing child pornography, according to prosecutors.

According to federal charging documents, Crow met the girl on an Alaskan cruise in July 2019, when she was 16 years old. The two exchanged dates of birth and contact information while on the cruise.

Neither the charging documents nor a U.S. Department of Justice news release specify Crow’s employer or the ship the two met on.

Prosecutors allege that Crow remained in contact with the victim, sending her sexually explicit messages and soliciting lewd photographs from her using a messaging app.

In May 2020, Crow later arranged a meeting to have sex with the victim at a Stuart hotel and recorded it while the girl was still underage, according to the charging documents.

Prosecutors said Crow stored the recordings and lewd images on his phone.

Crow made his initial appearance in federal court in Fort Pierce Wednesday and a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.