Man struck by cargo train in Pompano Beach had been lying on tracks, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – New details were released Thursday, a day after a man was fatally struck by a Florida East Coast (FEC) Railway cargo train in Pompano Beach.

The incident occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday near the 200 block of South Dixie Highway.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the victim, identified only as an adult male, was lying on the railroad tracks as the FEC train approached.

Detectives said the train conductor spotted the victim and activated the train’s horn and emergency brakes, but couldn’t stop the train in time.

BSO’s crime scene and homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident.

Representatives from FEC and the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office were also notified and responded to the scene.

Authorities said the victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for a post-mortem examination.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.