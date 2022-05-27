Here’s what you can buy tax-free when Florida’s disaster prep sales tax holiday kicks off Saturday

MIAMI – For the first time, Floridians can purchase essential evacuation supplies for their furry friends tax-free during the state’s 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday, which kicks off Saturday and runs through June 10.

Critical pet supplies now join the list of eligible items available for tax-free purchase ahead of the 2022 hurricane season:

$2 or less Cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less Manual can openers Collapsible or travel-sized pet food or water bowls Cat litter pans Pet waste disposal bags Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less Reusable ice packs Pet leashes, collars and muzzles Pet pads

$30 or less Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds

$40 or less Portable self-powered light sources Pet beds

$50 or less Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios Gas or diesel fuel tanks Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes: AA-cell AAA-cell C-cell D-cell 6-volt 9-volt

$60 or less Nonelectric food storage coolers Portable power banks

$70 or less Smoke detectors or smoke alarms Fire extinguishers Carbon monoxide detectors

$100 or less Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting Ground anchor systems Portable pet kennels

$1,000 or less Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage



For more information, view the Florida Department of Revenue’s Tax Information Publication.