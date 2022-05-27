Multiple vehicles broken into at parking lot in downtown Miami

The City of Miami Police Department responded to several vehicles that were broken into on Thursday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. in downtown Miami.

Officers were dispatched to 60 Southeast Second St. around 9:30 p.m., where a black Toyota was burglarized along with several other vehicles in the area.

Juan Romero is the owner of the Toyota and was coming back from an award ceremony with his family when they found their car with broken windows and glass on the floor.

“The purse was in the back in the trunk, and we went to the back, and the purse was gone,” Romero said.

Police said that this is not the first time this has happened and that they’ve responded to similar calls in the area many times.

“We find out the car next to us was also broken into, their purse was also gone, and then 15 minutes later, we find out the other person in the parking lot was also broken into,” Romero said.

Romero said he wishes there was more signage or security at the parking lot to prevent this from happening.

From now on, Romero said he is going to think twice about where he parks.

“If it happens a lot in this parking lot, how come they don’t have a security guard walking around? How come they don’t have police doing rounds over here?” Romero asked.

Local 10 spoke with a man who is affiliated with the parking lot and he said that there’s not much he can do and that it happens often.

Police said they are looking into the situation and anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.