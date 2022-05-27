Uvalde community continues to mourn as family members, classmates remember shooting victims

There are now 21 white crosses that sit at the front of Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas – There are now 21 white crosses that sit at the front of Robb Elementary School.

They represent the 19 children and two teachers killed in one of America’s deadliest school mass shootings.

Their loved ones and classmates continue to grieve.

An 11-year-old fourth grade student at Robb Elementary spoke about his friends, who were tragically killed. The student didn’t go to school the day of the shooting.

“They were some of the best friends I ever had and they were nice to me,” the boy said. “I hope they got a good time in heaven, and I’m thankful I wasn’t there.”

A heartbroken aunt spoke about losing her 10-year-old niece, Annabel Rodriguez.

“She’s still alive in our hearts, she’s still alive and she’s a wonderful girl,” she said. “I have precious memories of me and her.”

Rodriguez was a twin, but her sister was sick and stayed home the day of the shooting.

Meanwhile, chilling cell phone video that has been seen around the country shows parents begging police to do more while gunfire erupts inside the school.

Now the police response is under scrutiny.

Officials say the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was on school grounds for up to an hour.

He got into the school through an unlocked door, and investigators say there was no police resource officer on scene either.

The Texas Rangers are the lead investigating agency and they revealing new details about police arriving on scene.

While police were rescuing people through windows, they did not get to the gunman for an hour.

Ramos was heavily armed; he had purchased 375 rounds of ammunition in the days before.

Police say they are still searching for a motive.

It is unclear if there was a call for a lock down inside the school after the gunman made entry.