Deputies said James Ciaccio was last seen on Friday at around 4 p.m. in the area of the 3000 block of Southwest 45th Street in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit say a missing 78-year-old Dania Beach man has been located.

A missing person alert was issued earlier on Saturday after James Ciaccio was last seen Friday at around 4 p.m. in the area of 3069 Southwest 45th Street in Dania Beach.

According to detectives, a motorist saw James Ciaccio driving and alerted authorities.

Law enforcement made contact with him and is safe, currently being reunited with his family.