Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday in West Little River. (Google Street View)

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood.

The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers found the man wounded and doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center pronounced him dead.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this report.

