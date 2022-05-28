Miami Beach gets ready for Memorial Day weekend

Thousands are expected to visit Miami Beach to celebrate Memorial Day weekend and police are ready

MIAMI BEACH – Thousands are expected to visit Miami Beach to celebrate Memorial Day weekend.

With large crowds expected this weekend, the streets are going to be packed, and Miami Beach police said they are all hands on deck.

“Each evening, we have a traffic mitigation plan, and we have some closed-off streets. We have every Miami Beach Police officer who is on our force working, that’s 400 plus officers,” Miami Beach Police PIO Ernesto Rodriguez said.

Officers are reassuring the public not to worry, especially with the crowds gathering to see the Hyundai Air & Sea Show happening on the sand, right off of 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

Service members will be showcasing technology and equipment from all five branches of the U.S. military.

“The whole idea of the air and sea show is to bring back the true spirit of Memorial Day. Here’s over a million people who have given their lives, and this is the day to come back and say thank you for their ultimate sacrifice,” Hyundai Air & Sea Show Executive Producer Mickey Markoff said.

Miami Beach has a rich military tradition, dating back to World War II when half a million service members passed through these very beaches, and in Fort Lauderdale, thousands are expected to attend the great America beach party.