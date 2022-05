An employee for a South Florida flooring company died after falling from the 13th floor of a high-rise condominium under construction in West Palm Beach on Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce.

The West Palm Beach Police Department believe Martinez-Ponce was installing flooring on the 13th floor before falling to a landing on the second floor of the complex.

Martinez-Ponce died on the scene.