Motorcyclist killed following crash in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist.

It happened along the 7100 block of Peters Road in Plantation at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Heavy rain had been moving through the area around the time of the crash.

According to Plantation police, the driver of a black Nissan Sentra crashed into a grey Suzuki motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was killed as a result of the collision, police said.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

There has been no word on whether the driver of the Nissan will be facing any charges.