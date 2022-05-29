Police: 3 people dead after late night crash on Dolphin Expressway

State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday night on State Road 836 in Miami-Dade County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue.

Officials said a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound when it collided with an SUV, troopers said.

The crash caused the sedan to slam into a guardrail and break through it, traveling off the road before colliding with a tree in the median, according to FHP.

Authorities said there were five people inside the Lexus. Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman was rushed to Kendaal Regional Hospital where she later died.

Two men were also rushed to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition, FHP said.

SR-836 was shut down for around six hours as authorities conducted their investigation.