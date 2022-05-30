Excitement rampant among both Heat and Celtics fans at FTX Arena for Game 7

All eyes were on FTX Arena as the Heat took on the Celtics on Sunday night.

The energy was electric as fans filed through the doors of FTX Arena for Sunday’s Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Boston Celtics.

Despite the nasty weather that greeted folks in downtown Miami, die hard Heat fans remained focused.

“We’re trying to get jerseys like for the game,” said Liza Magana. “We’re pretty excited.”

Boston fans also excitedly walked through the doors, boldly walking in enemy territory.

“I just flew in this morning,” said Matthew Torres. “I’m ready to kick that butt man. I hate the Heat. Can’t stand them.”

There was so much passion for both teams, with tickets for standing room only that had obstructed views selling on Ticketmaster for as much as $254 each.

Freddy Kriewitz and his girlfriend, both from Germany, scored a pair and admitted they were here for the hype.

“She likes basketball,” Kriewitz said. “I hate it. I hate all sports. You’re in Miami, the thing to do is root for the Heat? Of course. I feel like I’ll get killed if I don’t say that.”