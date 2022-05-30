78º

Firefighters extinguish blaze on roof of home caused by lightning strike

Janine Stanwood, Anchor/Reporter

Firefighters rushed to a house fire Monday afternoon and are still investigating the cause.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to a house fire Monday afternoon after flames broke out on the roof.

It happened on the 22600 block of Southwest 109th Court in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Lightning struck the roof of the home, causing a fire, according to authorities.

Officials said there were people home at the time of the strike, but no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard a loud bang before the fire.

The fire was put out quickly and damage to the roof appeared to be limited.

Janine Stanwood joined Local 10 News in February 2004 as an assignment editor. She is now a general assignment reporter. Before moving to South Florida from her Washington home, Janine was the senior legislative correspondent for a United States senator on Capitol Hill.

