Firefighters extinguish blaze on roof of home caused by lightning strike

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to a house fire Monday afternoon after flames broke out on the roof.

It happened on the 22600 block of Southwest 109th Court in southwest Miami-Dade County.

Lightning struck the roof of the home, causing a fire, according to authorities.

Officials said there were people home at the time of the strike, but no injuries were reported.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard a loud bang before the fire.

The fire was put out quickly and damage to the roof appeared to be limited.