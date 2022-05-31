Car crashes, catches fire in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines.

The crash happened in the area of Sheridan Street near 136th Avenue.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as workers were cleaning up the mess left behind.

The mangled car was eventually loaded onto a tow truck.

The driver appears to have a hit a palm tree before the car burst into flames.

Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was killed or injured in the crash.

It’s also unclear whether any other vehicles were involved.