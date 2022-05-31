Detectives investigate shooting at apartment in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday night in Margate.

Officers responded to an apartment building at about 11 p.m., near the intersection of North State Road Seven and Coconut Creek Parkway.

“A preliminary search of the residence was conducted by Margate Special Response Team,” Lt Lori Marrero, a spokeswoman for the Margate Police Department, wrote.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.