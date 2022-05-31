Florida gas prices plateau over holiday weekend, but still set Memorial Day high

Florida gas prices pretty much stayed the same through Memorial Day weekend as about 2 million Floridians were expected to take road trips, AAA reported Tuesday.

Still, the state average was the holiday’s most expensive on record with a state average of $4.57 per gallon.

That’s $1.71 per gallon more than last year’s holiday, and well above the previous Memorial Day high of $3.93 per gallon - set in 2008.

According to AAA, the state’s gas prices are now 60% more expensive than what drivers paid around this time last year.

It now costs Floridians about $68 to fill up an average 15-gallon tank, up a whopping $25 more than a year ago.

“Gas prices appeared to level out over the weekend, but there’s renewed upward pressure on pump prices after an active week on the oil market both last week and overnight,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Tightness in the global fuel market has kept a high floor on fuel prices. The price of oil traded higher overnight after the European Union announced a partial ban on Russian oil imports. The region, which is historically reliant on Russian oil and gas, will now have to find alternative suppliers, in what is already an extremely tight fuel market. The longer oil prices remain elevated, the longer American drivers will endure this unprecedented pain at the pump.”

The most expensive metro markets are currently West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.71), Naples ($4.61) and Fort Lauderdale ($4.60).