Race for Senate seat heating up as Demings officially files, challenging Rubio

MIAMI – Current U.S. Rep. Val Demings officially filed to run for U.S. Senate Tuesday, making the Democratic frontrunner for the seat’s candidacy official.

Demings intends to challenge current Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, in the November election. She made a name for herself in Florida as Orlando’s police chief and a name for herself nationally as a manager in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Demings took a jab at Rubio, saying she’s focused on Floridians, rather than fame.

“That’s why politicians should be in office,” she said. “Not worrying about the next position. "

Rubio hit right back.

“Look, I’ve always known that my opponent was going to be a far-left liberal Democrat,” he said.

Experts say Demings has a tough road ahead of her, as she battles prevailing political winds that favor Rubio and the GOP.

Barry University Political Science Professor Sean Foreman said Rubio has strong name recognition as an incumbent and Republicans are favored to perform strongly in the upcoming midterm.

She also faces a challenge winning votes in the state’s most populous county, he said.

“Democrats have to do well in Miami-Dade County to win in this state, but with it being Rubio’s home county it’s going to be hard to make those inroads that she’ll need to do,” Foreman said.

Foreman said with a lot on the line, messaging will be critical.

Republicans are likely to charge that Democrats, like Demings, are kind to socialism and communism. It’s a potent accusation in heavily-Latino South Florida.

“That’s not necessarily true, but Democrats were not good in counteracting that argument in 2020 and we’re going to see a lot more of that with Marco Rubio, who is Hispanic,” Foreman said.

With a 50-50 Senate, Florida voters could play a major role in determining who controls the chamber.