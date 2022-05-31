Woman killed, child injured after parasail struck Seven Mile Bridge

MARATHON, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a woman died when a parasail struck the Seven Mile Bridge in the Florida Keys.

It happened at approximately 6 p.m. Monday.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, one person died in the accident and at least one other person was injured.

Local 10 News learned through a source that a child was airlifted a Miami-area hospital.

The Sunset Grill located in Marathon suddenly became a makeshift rescue and staging area after the collision.

A witness described a harrowing scene to Local 10 News when bad weather blew into the area around 6 p.m.

That witness told Local 10 News that people were parasailing when the tow line broke, sending the parasail into the bridge.

According to witnesses, a boater assisted with the rescue, cutting a line on the parasail and helping to free a woman and two children from their harnesses and onto his vessel.

A Marathon city official told Local 10 News the victims were brought to the Sunset Grill, which is located on the east end of the bridge.

Authorities have yet to release any information on the victims or what they believe caused the tragic accident.