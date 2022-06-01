Family demanding answers after dog was mauled and killed while boarded at Miami-Dade business

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man is saying his dog was attacked and killed by another dog at a boarding house, and he claims the business waited a full day to tell him what happened.

Ralphie the labradoodle was like family around in the Udelson household.

“He’s a sweet boy, he’s been with us for about 10 years,” said owner Ryan Udelson. “I have a lot of questions; I have no answers.”

Udelson dropped off Ralphie and his other pet goldendoodle Bruno to be boarded at the Pet Poodle Resort and Spa in northeast Miami-Dade County for several days during a planned trip over Memorial Day weekend.

But on Monday Udelson received a devastating call from the facility.

“The owner had told us that another dog viciously attacked him the day prior, and that he had been deceased for a day,” he said.

That left two pains for Udelson, his wife and their two young daughters to process; the loss of Ralphie and questions over why it took so long for him to be notified.

Ad

“He told me he panicked,” Udelson said. “I don’t know what that means.”

Local 10 News attempted to reach the operators of Pet Poodle Resort and Spa at their business and through doorbell cameras and listed phone numbers, but each attempt was met with no response.

While the family does have their other dog Bruno back safe and sound, Udelson says his pursuit for answers over the loss of Ralphie is just beginning.

“I owe it to Ralphie, so this doesn’t happen to other dogs, and other families don’t need to go through this,” he said.