Remains of 15-year-old girl found in 1974 finally identified

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference Thursday morning after the remains of 15-year-old girl that were discovered in 1974 were finally identified.

According to authorities, Susan Gale Pool, who was reported missing from Broward County, is believed to have disappeared just before Christmas in 1972.

Her skeletal remains were found in June 1974 in an area known as the Burnt Bridges on A1A.

Detectives at the time believed the remains were that of a female between the ages of 15 and 20.

Authorities said DNA was immediately obtained from the remains and entered into the national database for unidentified persons, but it wasn’t until November 2021 that genealogy tests were performed on the remains by scientists working for Othram Lab, resulting in the victim’s identification.

Detectives believe Pool may have been the victim of a serial killer. They said she had run away from home once, but it’s unclear whether she had run away before she was killed.

Susan was born on Feb. 12, 1957, and lived with mother, father and several brothers. Detectives say her mother is still alive and is now in her 90s.

They are hoping the identification of the remains brings the family some closure, but they still want to identify the person behind her killing.

Authorities say they are now asking for the public’s help locating any friends of the victim’s who may have information about a possible suspect. Tipsters may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.