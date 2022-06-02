Health of Miami Seaquarium’s Lolita has improved, independent assessment finds

Former Miami Seaquarium employee discusses health situation of Lolita the whale

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A new report has been released on the health of Lolita, the orca who lives at Miami Seaquarium and has been at the center of controversy.

The much-awaited independent assessment of her health by marine experts states that the beloved 57-year-old orca is doing much better.

Earlier this year, the new owners of the Seaquarium said Lolita will no longer be performing staged shows.

Animal advocates said they are pleased the company allowed independent marine experts to examine her and review her medical history.

The experts reported that Lolita appears to be receiving high-quality care and recovering well after previously suffering an acute illness.

The next steps include continuing to monitor her health and providing on-site health assessments on a regular basis, according to the report.

(See the complete report below)