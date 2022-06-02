Police arrest 19-year-old for having gun on Miami-Dade school property

PINECREST, Fla. – A South Florida man was arrested for bringing a gun onto the grounds of a Miami-Dade high school.

According to police, 19-year-old Ethan Duey was taken into custody on Wednesday for having a gun on the property of Miami Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest.

Police said the gun was inside his vehicle, which was on school property.

Duey was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

He is facing several charges, including possession of a firearm on school property and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Duey was also taken into custody back on Jan. 18 for having a gun on school grounds, according to an arrest report.

Authorities did not provide any information on any incidents or altercations that may have happened while Duey was on school grounds either time, or what led to police finding the gun in his vehicle.

During a court appearance Thursday morning, a judge ordered Duey to stay away from the school. He also cannot possess any firearms, weapons or ammunition as a condition of his pretrial release.

Ad

Officials did not say whether he had previously been a student at Palmetto Senior High.