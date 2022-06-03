BSO: Brothers had backpacks with guns, ammo near Broward school

Deputies arrested two brothers after investigators said a school safety officer discovered they had backpacks filled with guns and ammunition across the street from an Oakland Park charter school Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Isaiah and 18-year-old Jeremyah Taylor were in custody Friday evening facing multiple felony charges.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified by a school safety officer who was acting on a tip of a hidden bag across the street from SunFire High School at 2360 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Deputies said the officer discovered two guns and two loaded magazines inside two backpacks hidden in bushes at a RaceTrac gas station across the street.

Investigators said one of the backpacks contained a 9mm handgun with 11 rounds and two magazines. The other contained a black Beretta gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition and three cell phones. They said school surveillance video helped them identify and track down the Taylors.

Jeremyah Taylor’s booking report said he told investigators his younger brother gave him the gun for protection due to a recent encounter where he was a victim of a violent act, but added that he didn’t have plans to harm himself or anyone else.

The Taylors face charges that include possession of a weapon on school property and illegally carrying a concealed firearm. Jeremyah Taylor is also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm.

Local 10 News contacted the school for comment and had not heard back as of Friday evening.