Coast Guard transfers 23 Cubans to the Bahamas

MIAMI – Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew transferred 23 Cubans to Bahamian authorities on Friday, after they were rescued in the Bahamas earlier this week. .

According to a news release, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules aircrew alerted Sector Key West watchstanders on Sunday of a rustic vessel at approximately 9:45 p.m., about 10 miles southwest of Elbow Cay, Bahamas. On Monday, the vessel was seen 18 miles southwest of Anguilla, Bahamas.

“The Coast Guard and our partners continue to patrol the waters around the Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico to help prevent loss of life,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard Seventh District. “Taking to the seas on rustic makeshift vessels without safety gear or lifesaving equipment is dangerous.”

No injuries were reported.

Once aboard the Coast Guard cutter, all migrants received food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted 2,146 Cubans.