Mark Light Stadium takes shakes to new level for college baseball playoffs

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mark Light Stadium on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables is known worldwide for their delicious ice cream shakes.

With the Hurricanes set to host Canisius in the college baseball regionals this weekend, fans will get a chance to chow down on a new play on chicken wings.

Mark Light is unveiling a chicken wing shake. We are talking about fried wings dunked in a vanilla shake with blue cheese or ranch dressing, and hot sauce.

Of course, you have to have your veggies, so there is also carrots and celery in there.

We are all for this. We will knock down one of these and then wash it down with Mark Light’s famed “Rag Arm”, which is a strawberry shake with hot fudge.