Police: U-Haul driver hits multiple vehicles in road rage incident

Sky 10 over the scene of a road rage incident in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A U-Haul driver struck multiple vehicles before coming to a stop at a Hallandale Beach intersection Friday morning in what police are calling a road rage incident.

Sky 10 was over the east intersection of Hallandale Beach Boulevard and Interstate 95 just after 10:40 a.m., where crime scene tape surrounded a box truck and at least three other vehicles.

A crash not far from the first scene on Interstate 95 near Ives Dairy Road may be connected, according to preliminary information from Hallandale Beach police.

Officials have not released information as to whether there were any injuries.

Police said the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol are assisting in their investigation.

(This is a developing story. Tune in to Local 10 News at Noon and watch for updates on Local10.com.)