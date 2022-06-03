Woman performing oral sex on driver causes vehicle crash into FedEx truck, officials say

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported to the scene of a head-on collision between a FedEx truck and an SUV on Thursday evening at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported to the scene of a head-on collision between a FedEx truck and an SUV on Thursday evening at North Ocean Boulevard and 19th Street.

There were two people inside the FedEx truck and their injuries were minor, the other two people inside the SUV were found naked according to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

At the time of the crash, the woman inside the SUV was performing sexual acts on the male driver which caused the collision.

The driver of the SUV now has injuries to his private area due to what was going on at the time of the crash.