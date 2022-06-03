Young South Florida artist wins prize for ‘stellar’ artwork

A very talented South Florida fifth grader has won an “out of this world” prize for her artwork.

Kylie Lopez, a student at Maplewood Elementary School in Broward County, won the 2022 Florida Space Art Contest.

The artist has won the privilege of having her artwork flown on a upcoming Space X mission this Summer.

The fifth grader’s teachers are very proud of her and her work.

“The second she showed it, I knew,” said Erica Garcia, art teacher at Maplewood Elementary School.

More than 2,500 students across the state the state of Florida submitted their work earlier this year. The contest celebrates Florida’s contributions to space travel and exploration.

For more details about the competition, visit FloridaSpaceArt.com.