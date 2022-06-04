Flooding issues impacting several areas of Miami-Dade

Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida.

Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County.

Several cars around Downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the deceiving flood waters.

It didn’t help that the flooding began at night, making it that much more difficult for people to notice how deep the water is.

A red Ford Mustang was submerged past its tires near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 11th Street.

It was the same story in the Brickell and Edgewater areas of Miami, as Local 10 News cameras spotted multiple cars that were stalled and stuck in the flood waters.

In the area of Sunset Harbour, however, there was no flooding. New construction projects to raise the roads appeared to be working.

Elsewhere in Miami Beach was a different story unfortunately.

The Prairie Avenue area along the east side of the Miami Beach Golf Club was totally flooded, as were several surrounding streets.

Heavy rain is expected to continue impacting South Florida throughout Saturday, so anyone who is on the road should be extra aware of potential flooding.