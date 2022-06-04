78º

Travelers dealing with flight delays, cancellations as rainy weather impacts South Florida

Alexis Frazier, Anchor/Reporter

The rainy weather moving through South Florida has put a damper on vacation plans for travelers.

There have been a hundreds of canceled and delayed flights since Friday, and Saturday morning brought at least a few more.

Local 10 News’ Alexis Frazier saw a few people sleeping in Miami International Airport Saturday morning, waiting for a new flight.

Some passengers who spoke to Frazier at the airport said they’re losing money by these flight cancellations and delays.

Some people were extremely frustrated while others were trying to stay positive.

Alexis Frazier joined the Local 10 family in April 2020. The Fort Lauderdale native came to WPLG from the ABC affiliate in Columbia, S.C., WOLO-TV. She's glad to be back in South Florida.

