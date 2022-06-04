Travelers dealing with flight delays, cancellations as rainy weather impacts South Florida

The rainy weather moving through South Florida has put a damper on vacation plans for travelers.

MIAMI – The rainy weather moving through South Florida has put a damper on vacation plans for travelers.

There have been a hundreds of canceled and delayed flights since Friday, and Saturday morning brought at least a few more.

Local 10 News’ Alexis Frazier saw a few people sleeping in Miami International Airport Saturday morning, waiting for a new flight.

STAY PREPARED: Download Local 10′s Hurricane Survival Guide.

Some passengers who spoke to Frazier at the airport said they’re losing money by these flight cancellations and delays.

Some people were extremely frustrated while others were trying to stay positive.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to receive daily updates on the tropics.