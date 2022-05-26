Local 10′s Hurricane Survival Guide 2022

It’s here. Local 10 Weather Authority’s 2022 Hurricane Survival Guide

CLICK BELOW to download yours and keep it on hand for reference. Print it out or upload it to your phone!

What’s included in the guide:

⇒Hurricane Family Plan

⇒Supply Kit Checklist

⇒Are You In A Storm Surge Area?

⇒Tri-County Evacuation Zones

⇒Tri-County Shelters, including Pet Friendly Shelters

⇒Special Needs Shelters

⇒Plan Ahead For Your Pets

⇒Emergency Transportation Information

⇒What to Keep and What to Throw Out If the Electricity Goes Out

and more ...