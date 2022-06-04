Parts of South Florida experiencing some flooding as tropical system nears South Florida

Low lying areas in Sunrise experienced some flooding Friday, and the rain is expected to continue through Saturday.

Standing water was spotted in parts of Broward County Friday evening as a tropical system neared South Florida.

The standing water was mostly found in lower-lying areas, and the rain is expected to continue overnight into Saturday morning.

A rain-soaked Broward County is dealing with the occasional downpour as the outer bands of this system sweep across our area.

STAY PREPARED: Download Local 10′s Hurricane Survival Guide.

In parts of the county that were already saturated, we found several spots, like some neighborhood streets in Sunrise and parking lots, with several inches of standing water in low-lying areas prone to minor flooding.

Some drivers, unsure of how deep the water was, hesitated, while others spent hours trying to dry out their engines after stalling out in the water.

“I probably need to buy a Jeep or something. This is not going to cut it,” one man said.

Ad

Down in Davie and Southwest Ranches, there was some minor pooling on dark, narrow roadways.

And overnight, the concern will be canal waters rising and blending onto the street, making it difficult for drivers to see where the asphalt ends and the canals begin.

NEWSLETTER: Sign up to receive daily updates on the tropics.

Sunrise also experienced a storm Thursday, as well, so in just about the last 24-36 hours, residents there have gotten at least half a foot of rain and we’re expecting more to continue falling.

Public works crews in Hialeah were dealing with a manhole cover and ponding water tucked off West 14th Avenue, north of Okeechobee Road, in a mobile home community Friday night, where the streets were flooded.

Meanwhile, public works crews in Hialeah were dealing with a manhole cover and ponding water tucked off West 14th Avenue, north of Okeechobee Road, in a mobile home community, where the streets were flooded.

Drivers were still making their way through and longtime residents say this is nothing new -- every time there’s prolonged rain, there is water on the street.

Ad

One man said he’s been there for 25 years and he always worries about water creeping into his home.

Others said they were just trying to make the most of their Friday night.

CLICK HERE for the latest updates from Local 10′s Weather Authority.