Local 10′s Nicole Perez celebrates day 3 of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

LONDON – It was a beautiful sunny day in the streets of London to celebrate day 3 of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“Going there is like a dream come true,” Loraine Foley said.

The big party at the palace featuring musical performances on two stages in front of 22,000 people.

“To be able to enjoy it firsthand rather than watch it on television, unique opportunity,” said Ben Lewis.

Police and emergency responders are ready for the large crowds. Artists like Queen with frontman Adam Lambert and Alicia keys gracing the stage and Diana Ross closing the night.

The Queen did not attend the derby at Epsom Downs earlier in the day but had her daughter Princess Anne there to represent her.

“Understandable at 96 she’s doing really well good luck to her,” Jane Prendiville said.

The two-and-a-half-hour performance will pay tribute to the Queen’s love for horses with never before seen footage showing the queen caring for the animals.

The performance will be shown on Local 10 at 8 p.m.