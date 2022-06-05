House fire in Opa-locka displaces 4 people and their 2 pets

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Firefighters worked to extinguish a house fire in Opa-locka.

The blaze sparked on Saturday morning near the intersection of Northwest 24th Avenue and 141st Street.

When they arrived, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found heavy smoke coming from the one-story home.

Officials said the fire was not easy to put out because there were heavy winds blowing at the time, but they were ultimately able to defeat the blaze before it spread to any other homes.

The Red Cross is helping four people and two pets, all of whom were able to evacuate the home before sustaining any injuries.