The fourth and final day of the Queen's Jubilee is underway in London.

LONDON – The fourth and final day of the Queen’s Jubilee is underway in London.

The royal celebration honors Queen Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne.

Sunday featured a parade and pageant.

The parade began with a gold state coach that the queen rode inside when she was first crowned.

It started at Westminster Abbey and headed toward Trafalgar Square.

That’s where Local 10 News’ Nicole Perez was to witness the events, and she filed a report which can be seen at the top of this page.