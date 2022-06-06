BSO investigating shooting that injured 1 in Oakland Park

BSO deputies at scene of shooting in Oakland Park.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot early Monday in Oakland Park.

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. in the area of 3800 North Andrews Ave.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, deputies arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported the man to an area hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Scene Unit investigators are working to investigate what led to the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.