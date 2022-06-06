Canadian teen accused of threatening mass shooting at South Florida LGBTQ event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a Canadian teenager on Monday who was accused of threatening a mass shooting at a South Florida LGBTQ Pride event.

According to a news release from West Palm Beach Police, the 17-year-old suspect, who authorities did not identify, waved a gun around in a video on the chat platform Omegle Sunday and said he was going to commit a mass shooting at the Pride on the Block 2022 event in West Palm Beach, occurring the same day. The suspect claimed to live in Palm Beach County, police said.

Someone who saw the video reported it to Miami police, who subsequently notified authorities in West Palm Beach.

Police said they assigned additional officers to the event while they investigated the threat. Ultimately, investigators determined the suspect resided in Canada.

Canadian authorities arrested him early Monday morning and recovered the gun seen in the video.

The teenager faces a charge in Canada of threatening a mass shooting. Authorities in Palm Beach County intend to press similar charges under Florida law.

Ad

Besides the Miami and West Palm Beach police departments, the investigation involved the New York Police Department, the FBI, as well as Canada’s Toronto Police Service and Peel Regional Police Service, according to the news release.