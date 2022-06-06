Case dropped against man accused of trying to lure teenage girl into car

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against a South Florida man who was arrested on accusations that he tried to lure a teenage girl into a car in 2019.

According to a closeout memo obtained Monday by Local 10 News, the case was dropped by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office because the alleged victim failed to appear several times for pre-trial conferences that were mandatory for trial.

According to an arrest report, the teen told her principal in April 2019 that two men in a dark-colored SUV approached her on the corner of Southwest 192nd Street and 114th Avenue.

Police said the SUV parked on the side of the street and the men began calling out to the teen, telling her various lewd things.

The teen told police the passenger made hand gestures for her to come inside the SUV and she then asked them if they knew her father, authorities said.

Police said the driver, later identified as Eric Kreisberg, then 37, said “E-Dog.”

A be on the lookout was issued for the men and the SUV.

Authorities said a Miami-Dade police officer found the men and SUV the same day.

According to the arrest report, a police officer drove the teen past the suspects as they were being patted down and she identified Kreisberg as the driver and the other man as the passenger.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of interference with the custody of a minor. While charges have been dropped against Kreisberg, it’s unclear whether the passenger has also been cleared of wrongdoing.