Miami makes Top 25 list of US cities with most dog attacks on postal workers

MIAMI – The U.S. Postal Service is marking National Dog Bite Awareness Week by releasing a list of the Top 25 cities in the U.S. for dog attacks on postal workers, along with ways dog owners can prevent attacks.

“From nips and bites to vicious attacks, aggressive dog behavior poses a serious threat to our postal employees who are delivering for America,” said Florida 3 District Manager Jean Lovejoy.

In South Florida, Miami was the only city to make the list, tying with Dayton, Ohio, for the No. 22 spot.

Below is a list of all the cities that made the list:

1. Cleveland, OH

2. Houston, TX

3. Kansas City, MO

4. Los Angeles, CA

5. Louisville, KY

6. Dallas, TX

7. St Louis, MO

8. Chicago, IL

9. Detroit, MI

10. Philadelphia, PA

11. Columbus, OH (tied 11); San Diego, CA (tied 11)

12. San Antonio, TX

13. Denver, CO

14. Phoenix, AZ

15. Toledo, OH

16. Fort Worth, TX

17. Cincinnati, OH

18. Seattle, WA

19. Minneapolis, MN

20. Pittsburgh, PA

21. Akron, OH (tied 21); Albuquerque, NM (tied 21)

22. Dayton, OH (tied 22); Miami, FL (tied 22)

23. Baltimore, MD (tied 23); Memphis, TN (tied 23)

24. Youngstown, OH

25. Baton Rouge, LA (tied 25); Flint, MI (tied 25); Flushing, NY (tied 25); and Indianapolis, IN (tied 25).

According to a press release from USPS, most dog attacks occur because the dogs are just being territorial and protective of their owners and their owners’ property, but it is up to dog owners to recognize and promote responsible pet ownership.

“Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day,” the news release stated. “Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any dog-carrier interactions. When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away from the door or in another room, or on a leash. Pet owners also should remind their children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may think the carrier is a threat.”

USPS officials say postal carriers are trained to:

Not startle a dog

Keep their eyes on the dog

Never assume a dog won’t bite

Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard.

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog

Place their foot against an outward swinging door

“Although we ask our customers’ cooperation in controlling their dogs, unfortunately, dog bites still happen,” said Lovejoy. “This may result in injuries to our carriers and costly medical expenses for dog owners. Please heed best practices to help stop dog bites and protect your letter carrier.”

According to USPS, letter carriers are able to input a dog alert feature on their handheld scanners to remind them of a possible dog hazard.

However, if a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted for the entire block or neighborhood where the dog lives, resulting in customers being forced to pick up their mail at their local post office.

Service would be restored once the dog is properly restrained.