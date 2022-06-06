Vigil held for barber who was killed in Margate

Police are looking for the person who killed 30-year-old Phillipe Marcellus.

Marcellus, a father to a 4-year-old, was shot multiple times outside of his Margate apartment on May 30.

It happened off Lakeside Drive North around 11 p.m.

His older brother Steven said the family is devastated.

“He just wanted to make everyone happy,” Steven Marcellus said. “He was all about family. That’s all he cared about. Family and making you smile.”

Phillipe Marcellus was a barber at Upgrade Barber. Cutting hair was something he loved, according to his brother.

“He will cut your hair and he’s talking the whole time and he wants to engage with you,” Steven Marcellus said.

On Sunday, a vigil was held at the shop to remember him. Flowers were stacked on his chair.

Steven Marcellus said in the days prior to his brother’s murder, he broke up a fight at a party. The family believes his death might have been retaliatory.

They also think someone could have information into who the killer is and needs to come forward.

“If they know anything, I hope they call in,” Steven Marcellus said. “He’s a brother, a son, a father, a cousin and a friend to many.”