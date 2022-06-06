‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to movie theaters for 2 days

MIAMI – “The Wizard of Oz” will be showing in some movie theaters in South Florida at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., on Sunday and Monday.

Fathom Events released a statement saying the showing of the 1939 MGM movie musical will be a celebration of “what would have been Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.”

Garland, who starred as Dorothy, was born Frances Gumm on June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She died on June 22, 1969, in London of a barbiturate overdose. She was 47.

For more information or to find a theater, visit the Fathom Events page.

