2 arrested after car crashes into Miami church building while fleeing from police

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Sky 10 over the scene after a car crashed into a building owned by a Liberty City church (WPLG)

MIAMI – A driver fled a traffic stop and crashed into a church building in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a white BMW SUV at around 11:20 a.m., but the driver fled and crashed into a building at the intersection of Northwest 47th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. The driver, along with a passenger, then got out of the vehicle and ran from police, authorities said.

According to public records, the building, located at 677 NW 47th St., is owned by Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. The church’s main building is next to the property.

Police said no one was hurt and officers took two suspects into custody, one of whom was believed to have been carrying a handgun. Police haven’t identified either suspect as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police are currently looking for the gun.

