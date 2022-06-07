Investigators search for cause of Fort Lauderdale house fire

Firefighters rushed to extinguish a blaze at a Fort Lauderdale home on Tuesday afternoon.

The home is located on the 1300 block of Southwest 23rd Avenue.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the woman inside the home heard a popping sound coming from outside and when she checked to see what it was, she found a fire.

The woman grabbed her cat and ran outside before calling for help.

Investigators are working to discover what started the fire. Smoke did end up filling up the home.

Fire rescue workers said they are checking to see whether the fire was electrical and sparked by recent storms in the area.