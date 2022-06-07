Police: Man holding what looked like rifle killed in officer-involved shooting

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Miami-Dade County.
It happened Monday at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of Northwest 17th avenue and 115th Street in northwest Miami-Dade.
Local 10 News cameras captured a large police presence around the scene early Monday evening.
According to police, two Miami-Dade police officers responded to a home after receiving calls of a man threatening to kill people.
When they arrived, officers said they found a man in his 70s on the sidewalk outside the home armed with what looked like a rifle.
Police said they made attempts to de-escalate the situation but the man did not comply, which resulted in an officer firing his weapon.
Officials are reviewing body-worn cameras and said it appears the man pointed his gun at an officer.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, as is customary with any police-involved shooting.