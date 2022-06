Miami police investigate shooting in Little Haiti.

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning in the city’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just after 1:15 a.m. in the area of Northeast 76th Street and Miami Court.

Detectives were spotted searching the area and there were several evidence markers on the roadway.

Police confirmed that a 37-year-old man was shot.

No other details were immediately released.

